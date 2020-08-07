Indonesia to exchange US fugitive in Bali for two Indonesian fugitives in US

JAKARTA (THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Indonesia is set to exchange American fugitive Marcus Beam, who was recently detained in Bali where he was hiding while reportedly making pornographic videos, with two Indonesian fugitives detained in the United States.

The National Police's public information bureau head, Brig Gen Awi Setiyono, said the police had been working closely with the US Marshals Service (USMS) in the US Department of Justice on the matter.

"The USMS is willing to help repatriate two Indonesian fugitives, namely Indra Budiman, or IB, and Sai Ngo NG, or SNN, in exchange for Marcus Beam," Awi said in a video teleconference on Wednesday (Aug 5), as quoted by kompas.com.

Awi said that IB and SNN had been on the Interpol's red notice list since 2018.

IB is wanted over fraud and money-laundering cases related to the sales of Swiss-Belhotel in Bali from September 2012 to August 2014.

Meanwhile, SNN is wanted over a corruption case related to fictitious proposals for the microcredit program (KUR) made to East Java administration-owned lender Bank Jatim occurring in 2011 and 2012.

Both are now in legal proceedings in the US because of immigration violations, namely overstaying their visas.

IB was arrested in California, while SNN was held in Texas.

Marcus Beam, 50, and his female partner, identified only as WPC, 48, were arrested at a villa in Badung regency, Bali.

Beam has been accused of embezzling around US$500,000 (S$684,884) from investors in Chicago and using the money for his personal expenses.

After being detained by US authorities in September, Beam allegedly escaped the US in January using a passport that listed a different name.

"We agree to consider (Beam's) deportation with a guarantee of reciprocity from the US government," said Awi.