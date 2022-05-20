Indonesia to end palm oil export ban as domestic situation improves

JAKARTA • Indonesia will lift its palm oil export ban from next Monday, following improvements in the domestic cooking oil supply situation, President Joko Widodo said yesterday.

The world's top palm oil exporter has since April 28 halted shipments of crude palm oil and some derivative products to try to tame soaring prices of domestic cooking oil.

The decision comes despite bulk cooking oil not having receded yet to the targeted 14,000 rupiah (S$1.30) per litre price, as the government considers the welfare of 17 million workers in the palm oil industry, the President said in a video statement.

Jokowi, as he is popularly known, said the supply of bulk cooking oil has now reached a level greater than what the domestic market needed.

"Average price of (bulk) cooking oil before the export ban in April was 19,800 rupiah per litre, and after the ban, the average price dropped to around 17,200 to 17,600 rupiah per litre," he said.

Indonesia came up with the ban on exports of the widely used vegetable oil as a means of controlling domestic prices, but the pressure has been mounting for it to be eased as farmers protested that there was no demand for their palm fruits.

The ban has rattled global vegetable oil markets that were already struggling after the war in Ukraine removed a big chunk of sunflower oil supply.

Palm oil makes up more than a third of the world's vegetable oil market, with Indonesia accounting for about 60 per cent of palm oil supply. Palm oil is used in everything from food to soap to fuel.

Earlier yesterday, Indonesia's Finance Minister had said that she would raise with Mr Widodo a request by the MPs' budget committee for a review of the palm oil export ban.

Ms Sri Mulyani Indrawati estimated that the ban would reduce government revenue by six trillion rupiah a month, she told reporters after the committee approved her request for additional energy subsidies.

Indonesia's ban was widely anticipated to be short-lived, with the government seen relaxing the export ban by the fourth week of May to keep local storage tanks from overflowing.

REUTERS