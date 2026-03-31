Indonesia to deport Interpol-wanted UK fugitive nabbed in Bali

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Scottish national Steven Lyons is escorted by police officers at the Bali Police headquarters in Denpasar on March 31.

DENPASAR, Indonesia - Indonesia will deport a British national arrested in Bali over the weekend and wanted by Interpol for alleged transnational drug trafficking and money laundering, police said on M arch 31 .

The 45-year-old, identified by police just as “SL” but by British media as Steven Lyons, of Scotland, was nabbed upon arrival at the Indonesian resort island’s Ngurah Rai International Airport, Bali police chief Daniel Adityajaya told reporters.

The fugitive, wanted in Spain, is alleged to be the “leader of a large-scale transnational criminal organisation engaged in drug trafficking and money laundering”, Mr Adityajaya said.

Lyons, who arrived on a flight from Singapore, was flagged upon arrival in Bali as an “Interpol red notice subject” during a routine system check, said the airport’s immigration head Bugie Kurniawan.

Mr Untung Widyatmoko, secretary of Interpol’s Indonesia bureau, added Lyons’ criminal group operated in countries including Spain, Scotland, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain and Turkey.

Mr Untung said the suspect was expected to be deported to the United Kingdom on April 1 .

Police were searching for two associates who arrived in Bali with Lyons but managed to evade detection. AFP