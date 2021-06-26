Indonesia to convert more hospital beds to treat virus cases

Indonesia is converting more hospital beds to treat Covid-19 patients amid a surge in cases dominated by the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin told a media briefing yesterday that three major hospitals - the Persahabatan hospital, Fatmawati hospital and Sulianti Saroso hospital - in Jakarta will be converted into full Covid-19 hospitals and at least two major, newly built government-subsidised housing complexes in the capital will be turned into facilities to treat patients with mild symptoms.