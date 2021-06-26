Indonesia to convert more hospital beds to treat virus cases

Indonesia Correspondent
  • Published
    1 hour ago
Indonesia is converting more hospital beds to treat Covid-19 patients amid a surge in cases dominated by the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin told a media briefing yesterday that three major hospitals - the Persahabatan hospital, Fatmawati hospital and Sulianti Saroso hospital - in Jakarta will be converted into full Covid-19 hospitals and at least two major, newly built government-subsidised housing complexes in the capital will be turned into facilities to treat patients with mild symptoms.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 26, 2021, with the headline 'Indonesia to convert more hospital beds to treat virus cases'. Subscribe
