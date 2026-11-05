Indonesia to bypass ‘neighbour’ middlemen in natural resource exports
- Indonesia wants direct exports of palm oil and other resources, not shipments through neighbouring countries. Officials say middlemen cut prices and cost billions in lost revenue.
- Minister Zulkifli Hasan said Indonesia, a top producer of CPO, nickel and tin, loses control when goods are re-exported by others. He called for “direct exports” to final buyers.
- The National Energy Council backed the plan, saying it could improve transparency and bargaining power. It has not yet measured the extra state revenue the policy may bring.
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JAKARTA – Indonesia wants to bypass “neighbouring countries” as intermediaries for natural resource exports, including crude palm oil (CPO), arguing that routing shipments through third countries costs the country billions of rupiah in potential revenue and weakens its control over the commodity trade.
Coordinating Food Minister Zulkifli Hasan said the country should ship palm oil, as well as other top export commodities, directly to final buyers rather than selling it to neighbouring countries that subsequently re-export the commodity at higher prices.