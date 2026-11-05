Straitstimes.com header logo

Indonesia to bypass ‘neighbour’ middlemen in natural resource exports

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Indonesia says routing shipments through third countries costs the country billions of rupiah in potential revenue.

Indonesia says routing shipments through third countries costs the country billions of rupiah in potential revenue.

PHOTO: REUTERS

  • Indonesia wants direct exports of palm oil and other resources, not shipments through neighbouring countries. Officials say middlemen cut prices and cost billions in lost revenue.
  • Minister Zulkifli Hasan said Indonesia, a top producer of CPO, nickel and tin, loses control when goods are re-exported by others. He called for “direct exports” to final buyers.
  • The National Energy Council backed the plan, saying it could improve transparency and bargaining power. It has not yet measured the extra state revenue the policy may bring.

AI generated

JAKARTA – Indonesia wants to bypass “neighbouring countries” as intermediaries for natural resource exports, including crude palm oil (CPO), arguing that routing shipments through third countries costs the country billions of rupiah in potential revenue and weakens its control over the commodity trade.

Coordinating Food Minister Zulkifli Hasan said the country should ship palm oil, as well as other top export commodities, directly to final buyers rather than selling it to neighbouring countries that subsequently re-export the commodity at higher prices.

See more on

Indonesia

Trade

Commodity market

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

中文版 (beta)

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.