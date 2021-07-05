Indonesia to boost output of medical oxygen as cases surge

JAKARTA • Indonesia has ordered oxygen makers to prioritise medical needs amid growing demand from Covid-19 patients, the government said yesterday, following more than 60 deaths at a hospital where supply of the life-saving gas was almost exhausted.

The world's fourth-most-populous nation is battling one of Asia's worst coronavirus outbreaks, with Saturday's 27,913 infections becoming the newest of many peaks during the last two weeks.

In a statement, the Sardjito hospital on the main island of Java said 63 patients died after it nearly ran out of oxygen over the period from Saturday until early yesterday, when fresh supplies arrived.

However, a hospital spokesman could not confirm if all the dead had suffered from Covid-19.

Health Ministry official Siti Nadia Tarmizi said the government was asking the gas industry to increase production of medical oxygen.

"We also hope people don't stock up on oxygen," she added, referring to stockpiles that could have the effect of denying the gas to many others who need it more.

The hospital said that for days before the incident, it had sought more supplies of oxygen, but virus patients streaming in had pushed it beyond its capacity, consuming supply sooner than expected.

The crisis eased when it began to receive more supplies just before dawn yesterday, the hospital said.

Separately, the ministry overseeing Indonesia's Covid-19 response ordered the gas industry to prioritise production to fill an estimated demand of 800 tonnes of oxygen each day for medical needs.

The industry has idle capacity of 225,000 tonnes a year that can still be used, the ministry said.

Hospitals across Java are being pushed to the brink by the spread of the highly infectious Delta variant, which was first identified in India, where it caused a dramatic spike in cases and strained medical resources.

800 Estimated demand of oxygen in tonnes for medical needs per day

With medical facilities stretched close to capacity, demand for oxygen and drugs has surged as many people isolate themselves at home, driving up prices in pharmacies and online.

In the capital Jakarta, the government has converted some office halls into makeshift isolation centres to ensure more beds for patients, reported state news agency Antara.

The Jakarta government said the daily figure of funerals following Covid-19 protocols had risen 10-fold since early May, with 392 burials on Saturday.

That was also the day that 18 days of "emergency" curbs took effect on the islands of Java and Bali to control the spread of the virus.

From tomorrow, Indonesia will clamp down on foreign arrivals, allowing in only those who are fully vaccinated and have a negative polymerase chain reaction test, the ministry said, although diplomatic travel is excluded. Visitors will still have to spend eight days in quarantine upon arrival.

The authorities are also trying to speed up vaccination efforts in the worst-hit areas of the sprawling archipelago. The inoculation campaign has covered just 7.7 per cent of the 181.5 million people it targeted this year.

Indonesia's case count stands at 2.28 million, with a death toll of more than 60,000.

REUTERS