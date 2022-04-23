Indonesia to ban exports of palm oil to shore up domestic supplies

JAKARTA • Indonesia will effectively ban palm oil exports from next Thursday until further notice, after President Joko Widodo yesterday announced the halt of shipments of the cooking oil and its raw material to control soaring domestic prices.

A previous move by Indonesia to restrict palm oil exports, introduced in late January and lifted in March, sent global prices of the commodity to historic highs.

The cooking oil used in Indonesia is mainly derived from palm oil, of which the country is the world's biggest producer and exporter. The measures to guarantee domestic supplies have rattled global markets.

In a short video broadcast, President Widodo, popularly known as Jokowi, said the policy aimed to ensure availability of food products at home.

"I will monitor and evaluate the implementation of this policy so availability of cooking oil in the domestic market becomes abundant and affordable," he said.

US soyoil futures jumped more than 3 per cent to hit a record high of 84.03 US cents a pound after Indonesia announced the ban.

The move will hurt consumers not only in biggest buyer India but elsewhere in the world, as palm oil is the world's most consumed oil, Mr Atul Chaturvedi, president of the Solvent Extractors Association of India, said. "This move is rather unfortunate and totally unexpected."

"The sky would be the limit for edible oil prices now. Buyers were banking on palm oil after sunflower oil supplies fell because of the Ukraine war," a Mumbai-based dealer at a global trading firm said. "Now they (buyers) don't have any option as soyoil supplies are also limited."

Indonesia palm oil industry group Gapki said it respected Mr Widodo's decision, but asked that the government re-evaluate if there was any negative impact on the sector. Gapki also said it has asked all stakeholders along the supply chain line of the palm oil industry to monitor the implementation of the policy.

In Indonesia, retail prices of cooking oil have risen above 20,000 rupiah (S$1.90) per litre.

In some provinces, cooking oil prices have nearly doubled in the past month alone, according to a price monitoring page.

Demonstrations by students have taken place in several cities across Indonesia in recent days over high cooking oil prices.

The Indonesian government has set a cap of 14,000 rupiah per litre for bulk cooking oil, but officials say many retailers are selling oil at higher rates.

A state probe is underway into alleged corruption in the issue of sought-after export permits.

The Attorney-General's Office last week named a senior trade ministry official and three palm oil executives as suspects.

REUTERS