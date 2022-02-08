Indonesia tightens social restrictions in four areas including Greater Jakarta

Indonesia is tightening social restrictions in Greater Jakarta, Bali, Bandung and Yogyakarta amid a spike in Covid-19 infections driven by the Omicron variant.

The authorities expect the surge in cases to peak later this month and the government said yesterday that the number of people allowed in public places in the four areas will be restricted.

Restaurants, cafes, shopping malls must again limit visitors and operate at 60 per cent capacity, playgrounds and entertainment centres at 35 per cent capacity, and places of worship at 50 per cent.

Mr Luhut Pandjaitan, the senior minister in charge of coordinating efforts to contain Covid-19 on the country's most populous island of Java as well as Bali, said the government will now look at the ratios for hospital bed occupation and contact tracing when evaluating if a city requires tighter restrictions.

Java and Bali account for 60 per cent of Indonesia's more than 270 million population.

"Frankly, we do not want people to get frightened and the economy affected, while in fact the real problem may not actually be as bad," Mr Luhut told reporters during an online media briefing yesterday.

"We are closely monitoring the situation this week. If things are good, we may ease restrictions next week."

About 65 per cent of patients in hospital for Covid-19 have mild or no symptoms, he disclosed, adding that they should instead self-isolate at home or be sent to a designated isolation facility.

Government data shows there are currently 18,966 hospital beds occupied by Covid-19 patients, which is less than 20 per cent of the 120,000 set aside for them.

Indonesia has a total of about 400,000 hospital beds nationwide.

Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin, who was at the online media briefing, said: "It's important that the public understands that cases will spike. In other countries, Omicron cases are double or triple those of Delta.

"What is important is we could continue to comply with the health protocols so the hospitalisation and death numbers are low."

Delta is the more deadly of the two coronavirus variants but Omicron is far more transmissible.

Indonesia was hit by a Covid-19 wave early last year, and that was followed by a more devastating one dominated by the Delta variant in the middle of the year which saw daily new cases exceed 50,000 at its peak. The second wave pushed hospitals and healthcare workers to the limit.

Mr Budi said: "Do not panic when seeing the high case number because what matters more is the hospitalisation and death numbers that are far lower and under control."

He later told reporters: "If patients comply with the Health Ministry's directives, the number of hospitalised patients would have been 60 per cent to 70 per cent lower. Hospitals should be only for those who need them."

Nearly half, or 42 per cent, of the 356 Covid-19 patients who died since mid-December, when the Omicron variant was first detected in the country, suffered other underlying conditions.

Many of those who died, or 44 per cent, were elderly and 69 per cent were either unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

Indonesia is much better prepared for a third Covid-19 wave, with centralised isolation centres set up and an ample supply of oxygen and medicine prepared.

The world's fourth-most populous nation has fully vaccinated 107 million people, with 160 million partially vaccinated as at end-2021.