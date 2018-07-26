Indonesia steps up security for Asiad

Participants in the upcoming Asian Games in Indonesia can count on a massive joint effort by the Indonesian Armed Forces (TNI) and police to keep them safe from terrorist attacks, Air Chief Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto said yesterday.

"It is very important for us to provide safety for athletes, officials, domestic and foreign spectators, ensuring that threat to security from terrorist attacks will be manageable by simulating possible occurrences," the TNI Commander said after a counter-terrorism simulation exercise in Jakarta.

On Tuesday, the Indonesian authorities prosecuted for the first time a terrorist group as an entity, stepping up their fight against terrorism ahead of next month's Asiad and the International Monetary Fund-World Bank meetings in October.

TNI and the police will concentrate on three provinces where games venues are located, namely Jakarta, West Java and South Sumatra, Mr Hadi said.

Indonesia will welcome 16,000 participants, comprising a record 11,000 athletes and 5,000 officials, in addition to more than 100,000 spectators during the quadrennial multi-sport event to be held from Aug 18 to Sept 2.

Earlier, the police said 60,000 TNI and police personnel will be mobilised for the event.