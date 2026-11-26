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This regulatory push comes as Indonesia faces pressure from global index provider MSCI.

JAKARTA – Indonesia’s financial regulator has launched a major enforcement drive to clean up legacy market manipulation, sanctioning multiple firms and executives while ordering bad actors to hand back billions of rupiah in illicit gains.

The Nov 21 enforcement drive by the Financial Services Authority (OJK) ordered those behind three share manipulation schemes to disgorge 24 billion rupiah (S$1.7 million) in illegal profits. OJK also imposed a further 3.7 billion rupiah in fines across seven cases involving governance and disclosure breaches.