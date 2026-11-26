News analysis
Indonesia steps up enforcement on stock ‘fryer’, but analysts say crackdown must go further
- Indonesia’s OJK has fined firms and executives for share manipulation, ordering 24 billion rupiah in illegal gains to be returned and 3.7 billion rupiah in extra fines.
- Critics say the crackdown hits small players, not the real “big fryers”, and want stronger action, political backing, and an independent enforcement body.
- MSCI has warned Indonesia over opaque ownership and trading concerns, and may downgrade it unless the market proves better enforcement by June 30, 2027.
AI generated
JAKARTA – Indonesia’s financial regulator has launched a major enforcement drive to clean up legacy market manipulation, sanctioning multiple firms and executives while ordering bad actors to hand back billions of rupiah in illicit gains.
The Nov 21 enforcement drive by the Financial Services Authority (OJK) ordered those behind three share manipulation schemes to disgorge 24 billion rupiah (S$1.7 million) in illegal profits. OJK also imposed a further 3.7 billion rupiah in fines across seven cases involving governance and disclosure breaches.