Indonesia steps up efforts to reduce stunting to maximise human capital

JAKARTA – Two-year-old Rabani does not realise how lucky he is as he romps with other toddlers in the playroom at Tanoto Foundation’s centre in Gandaria Selatan village in Jakarta, Indonesia.

About a year back, he was identified as a child at risk of becoming stunted. It took a nation’s new policy and a large dose of charity to steer him away from that rocky trail, back towards a childhood that would see him grow up normal.

It was not just the little boy’s life that was at stake. If children like him are neglected, it also acts as a drag on the nation.

When a child is stunted, he is not just shorter than other children but is also likely to have reduced learning capacity and poorer health. This often leads to a shorter life.

In seven of the 10 Asean nations, at least one in five children under the age of five was stunted in 2020, with Indonesia leading with 31.8 per cent. Singapore was not spared, with 2.8 per cent stunting among its infants and toddlers.

Realising the ramifications – more stunted children will mean more resources to look after them, while they contribute less to the nation – Indonesia launched a national strategy in 2018 to tackle the issue. But progress was slow.

In 2021, reducing stunting was escalated to a national priority when President Joko Widodo issued a presidential regulation that required all levels of government, from national to local, to set aside funds to address the issue.

He said at the time that Indonesia had 5.2 million stunted children, of whom 3.6 million were located in 12 provinces. The target is to bring the level of stunting down to 14 per cent by 2024.

Dr Hasto Wardoyo, who heads the National Population and Family Planning Board that reports directly to the President, said reducing stunting is not easy, but it is critical.

Indonesia will have a large elderly population by 2035. It needs vibrant and capable younger people to maintain its growth to support its ageing population, he added. This will be difficult to do if large segments of children are stunted.

“Stunted children have poor cognitive function and are prone to diabetes and cardiovascular diseases (such as heart problems and stroke).”

Dr Hasto said factors that lead to stunting in Indonesia include pregnancies in women under 20 or over 35, poor nutrition including lack of breastfeeding, and poor hygiene leading to multiple episodes of diarrhoea.