Indonesia steps up efforts to reduce stunting to maximise human capital

JAKARTA – Two-year-old Rabani does not realise how lucky he is as he romps with other toddlers in the playroom at Tanoto Foundation’s centre in Gandaria Selatan village in Jakarta, Indonesia.
About a year back, he was identified as a child at risk of becoming stunted. It took a nation’s new policy and a large dose of charity to steer him away from that rocky trail, back towards a childhood that would see him grow up normal.
It was not just the little boy’s life that was at stake. If children like him are neglected, it also acts as a drag on the nation.
When a child is stunted, he is not just shorter than other children but is also likely to have reduced learning capacity and poorer health. This often leads to a shorter life.
In seven of the 10 Asean nations, at least one in five children under the age of five was stunted in 2020, with Indonesia leading with 31.8 per cent. Singapore was not spared, with 2.8 per cent stunting among its infants and toddlers.
Realising the ramifications – more stunted children will mean more resources to look after them, while they contribute less to the nation – Indonesia launched a national strategy in 2018 to tackle the issue. But progress was slow.
In 2021, reducing stunting was escalated to a national priority when President Joko Widodo issued a presidential regulation that required all levels of government, from national to local, to set aside funds to address the issue.
He said at the time that Indonesia had 5.2 million stunted children, of whom 3.6 million were located in 12 provinces. The target is to bring the level of stunting down to 14 per cent by 2024.
Dr Hasto Wardoyo, who heads the National Population and Family Planning Board that reports directly to the President, said reducing stunting is not easy, but it is critical.
Indonesia will have a large elderly population by 2035. It needs vibrant and capable younger people to maintain its growth to support its ageing population, he added. This will be difficult to do if large segments of children are stunted.
“Stunted children have poor cognitive function and are prone to diabetes and cardiovascular diseases (such as heart problems and stroke).”
Dr Hasto said factors that lead to stunting in Indonesia include pregnancies in women under 20 or over 35, poor nutrition including lack of breastfeeding, and poor hygiene leading to multiple episodes of diarrhoea.
He said the government has been working with Unicef, the United Nations Children’s Fund.
It is providing communal taps to give clean water to villages to reduce the incidence of diarrhoea. This has benefited 100,000 households so far.
It is also bringing in religious organisations to provide pre-marital counselling to the two million couples who tie the knot each year, encouraging them not to have children at too young an age.
Also, the 2 per cent of households living in “extreme poverty” will be provided with nutritious foods such as eggs, fish and vegetables. Pregnant women are given iron pills to prevent anaemia and keep the foetus healthy.
But cultural mores are hindering progress, said Dr Suprayoga Hadi from the Vice-President’s Office, who chairs the advisory team on stunting.
The problems differ in different places.
In the remote province of Nusa Tenggara, it is common for children to elope, he noted. “The girl may be a single mother of two by the time she is 14. Many are single mothers with the boys leaving them and the responsibility of a young family.”
Teenagers are at higher risk of giving birth to stunted babies as both the mother, who is still growing, and the foetus are fighting for the same nutrition.
Infection is another major cause of stunting. Dr Suprayoga said. “In Timor Leste, people are used to pooping anywhere, and do not recognise the importance of hygiene and clean water.”
So even when the government installs communal toilets and water taps and provides a village with money to maintain them, the local authority may channel the funds into roads or other infrastructure.
But this will change, he hopes, with the presidential regulation that stipulates expenditure to prevent stunting.
Mr Gregor Heneka, chief of fund-raising in Indonesia for Unicef, which has been active in the country for 76 years, agrees that hygiene is a major problem, as is insufficient childhood immunisation. The situation has worsened since the Covid-19 pandemic.
“Diarrhoea causes as much as 18 per cent of all deaths of children under five years of age in Indonesia,” he said, adding that one in 30 children in the country dies before the age of five. In some provinces, it is as high as one in 10.
He praises organisations such as the Tanoto Foundation, funded privately by business tycoon Sukanto Tanoto and his wife Tinah Bingei Tanoto, for their help. The foundation, he noted, is the biggest private contributor to Unicef’s efforts in Indonesia.
With funds from the foundation, Unicef has been working with two provinces in Central Java and South Sulawesi since 2021 to prevent stunting.
Some 10,000 healthcare workers have been taught how to encourage exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months, ensuring enough protein intake, and the need for good hygiene.
Mr Heneka hopes to roll out the programme to more provinces in the next three years.
It is a key effort because stunted children are more likely to deliver low birth-weight babies themselves and perpetuate an inter-generational cycle of undernutrition, he said.
The foundation has also set up 23 Rumah Anak Sigap centres across Indonesia since 2019 to foster early childhood development in children aged up to three, when intervention may prevent or correct stunting.
Children get help to develop all aspects of their personalities.
Rabani has changed a lot since going to the centre, said his grandmother Holidah, 50.
“He used to be scared of people and cried a lot. Now he is sociable and plays with other children.” When his parents return from work – his father sells eggs and his mother is a receptionist – he excitedly tells them about his day at the centre.
For Indonesia, such stories could turn a page in its history.