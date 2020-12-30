Indonesia set to secure 100m doses of vaccines from two drugmakers

Indonesia is close to securing a total of 100 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines from pharmaceutical giants AstraZeneca and Pfizer, Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said yesterday.

Speaking at his first official press conference, the new health chief said Indonesia is finalising the agreements and expects the deal with British-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca to be sealed this week, and a contract inked in the first week of January for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

The AstraZeneca vaccine will be gradually delivered from the second quarter of next year, and that from American pharma firm Pfizer will arrive from the third quarter.

Indonesia had earlier secured 125.5 million vaccine doses from Chinese biopharmaceutical company Sinovac and 50 million doses from US drugmaker Novavax.

The first 1.2 million doses of Sinovac vaccines landed in Jakarta on Dec 6, with 1.8 million more doses expected in January. The Novavax vaccine is scheduled to be delivered from next June.

"To guarantee the security of vaccine supply, we've obtained it from four different sources," Mr Budi said during a press briefing which was livestreamed on YouTube from the presidential palace. "The vaccines are expected to arrive gradually in Indonesia, allowing us to inoculate all Indonesians."

Indonesia, the world's fourth most populous nation, has a population of about 270 million people spread across a vast archipelago.

Besides the four drugmakers, the country is set to receive several million doses of free vaccines from the World Health Organisation-backed vaccine alliance Gavi in the second quarter of next year.

The country needs about 426 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines but Mr Budi said Indonesia may be able to double the vaccine supply from pharma firms to around 660 million doses. The outbreak in Indonesia, the worst in South-east Asia, has killed more than 21,000 people and infected more than 727,000 as of yesterday.

The government is targeting to inoculate 181.5 million people aged 18 and above, or around 67 per cent of its population, to achieve herd immunity.

The vaccination programme will start with 1.3 million health workers across the country's 34 provinces, followed by 17.4 million front-line workers and 21.5 million people aged 60 and older. They will receive the shots between January and April next year.