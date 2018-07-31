Indonesia sends troops to help quake victims

Indonesia has deployed its Kopassus special forces troops to rescue over 500 people stuck on a popular tourist mountain on Lombok after hiking trails were hit by landslides following Sunday's earthquake.

Among those still on Mount Rinjani yesterday were five Singaporeans, more than 300 Thais and dozens of other foreigners. The 6.4 magnitude quake has claimed 16 lives.

A group of 20 from the National University of Singapore in Lombok as part of a community outreach programme is safe. NUS said, as a precaution, arrangements were made for the students to return home today.

