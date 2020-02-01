Wuhan virus: Indonesia sends plane to fetch 250 of its nationals stranded in Hubei

TANGERANG, BANTEN PROVINCE - Indonesia sent a chartered plane on Saturday (Feb 1) to fetch 250 Indonesians stranded in cities in Hubei province, the epicentre of China's worsening coronavirus outbreak.

A Batik Air A330-300 Airbus left Indonesia's main Soekarno-Hatta international airport at 1pm local time and will return to Hang Nadim international airport in Batam on Sunday.

As many as 247 adults and three children will be then transported to Natuna in the Riau Islands province where they will be temporarily housed at a military facility for about two weeks.

The team deployed to China will fetch Indonesian citizens whose health conditions have been checked and who are healthy, foreign minister Retno Marsudi told a media briefing before sending off the 42 personnel from the foreign affairs ministry, the health ministry and the military involved in the repatriation exercise.

"Before departure (leaving China), a series of health checks will once again be conducted to ensure they are healthy," Ms Retno said, pledging that health protocols would be observed during the trip, arrival and post-arrival. She added that these would also apply to the team and crew aboard the aircraft.

Armed forces commander Chief Marshal Hadi Tjahjono said the Indonesians and crew returning from China will be temporarily housed at the military base in Natuna, which is more than 5km away from any residential area.

"Natuna has a military base with a hospital with doctors from Navy, Air Force and Army. The isolation area, with a capacity of 300 people, is near the runway," Marshal Hadi told the same press briefing.