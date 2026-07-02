Indonesia seizes 3.37 tonnes of cannabis buds intended for vapes

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The cannabis buds originated in Thailand, and were found by authorities in the Indonesian province of East Java.

JAKARTA – The Indonesian authorities seized 3.37 tonnes of cannabis buds this week, the country’s national narcotics agency said on July 2 .

The cannabis buds originated in Thailand, and were found by the authorities in the Indonesian province of East Java, agency chief Suyudi Ario Seto told reporters at a press conference.

Intended as ingredients for cannabis-laced vapes, the buds were stashed in suitcases and latex boxes, the agency said.

The buds were meant to be distributed in major Indonesian cities, including Jakarta and Bali, it added.

The authorities conducted investigations into the case in several Indonesian cities from June 29 to July 1.

They also detained 12 people involved in the ring, which the agency said was set up recently and included foreigners.

Indonesia has strict drug laws. In ⁠2015, ​it executed two Australians in the Bali ​Nine drug ring for attempting to smuggle heroin out of the resort island of ​Bali. REUTERS