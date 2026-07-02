Indonesia seizes 3.37 tonnes of cannabis buds intended for vapes
- Indonesian authorities seized 3.37 tonnes of cannabis buds from Thailand, intended for making cannabis-laced vapes in major cities like Jakarta and Bali.
- The cannabis was hidden in suitcases and latex boxes, leading to investigations across several cities and the arrest of 12 people, including foreigners.
- Indonesia enforces strict drug laws, highlighted by past executions, signalling severe consequences for drug trafficking in the country.
AI generated
JAKARTA – The Indonesian authorities seized 3.37 tonnes of cannabis buds this week, the country’s national narcotics agency said on July 2.
The cannabis buds originated in Thailand, and were found by the authorities in the Indonesian province of East Java, agency chief Suyudi Ario Seto told reporters at a press conference.
Intended as ingredients for cannabis-laced vapes, the buds were stashed in suitcases and latex boxes, the agency said.
The buds were meant to be distributed in major Indonesian cities, including Jakarta and Bali, it added.
The authorities conducted investigations into the case in several Indonesian cities from June 29 to July 1.
They also detained 12 people involved in the ring, which the agency said was set up recently and included foreigners.
Indonesia has strict drug laws. In 2015, it executed two Australians in the Bali Nine drug ring for attempting to smuggle heroin out of the resort island of Bali. REUTERS