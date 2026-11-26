The Indonesian government is maintaining dialogue with the US government for a comprehensive strategic partnership between both countries.

JAKARTA – The Indonesian government and business players have expressed relative optimism about the new tariffs imposed by the United States on Indonesia, given that the rates are lower than those imposed on many of the country’s competitors.

The spokesman for Indonesia’s Office of the Coordinating Economy Minister, Haryo Limanseto, said on Nov 26 that the Indonesian government was “monitoring” the result of the investigation, which concluded with 18% duties on Indonesian goods.