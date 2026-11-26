Indonesia sees silver lining in new US tariffs despite global backlash
- Indonesia sees a possible advantage from new US tariffs, as its 18% rate is lower than many rivals and may help manufacturing, textiles, footwear, metal and green parts.
- The US trade office used Section 301 after an eight-month probe, saying 14 economies used unfair policies that created excess capacity; Indonesia says the proposal is not final.
- Jakarta will keep “constructive dialogue” with Washington and seek exemptions under the stalled Agreement on Reciprocal Trade, while businesses warn Vietnam and India could change Indonesia’s position.
AI generated
JAKARTA – The Indonesian government and business players have expressed relative optimism about the new tariffs imposed by the United States on Indonesia, given that the rates are lower than those imposed on many of the country’s competitors.
The spokesman for Indonesia’s Office of the Coordinating Economy Minister, Haryo Limanseto, said on Nov 26 that the Indonesian government was “monitoring” the result of the investigation, which concluded with 18% duties on Indonesian goods.