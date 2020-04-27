Indonesia sees rate of coronavirus infections lower by June: Task force chief

Healthcare workers take a swab sample in Bogor, Indonesia, on April 27, 2020.
Healthcare workers take a swab sample in Bogor, Indonesia, on April 27, 2020.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
37 min ago

JAKARTA (REUTERS) - Indonesia expects the rate of coronavirus infections to fall by June, its Covid-19 task force chief Doni Monardo said on Monday (April 27).

"The President has asked that we work harder, for the people to obey and be more disciplined, and for the authorities to be more stern so that by June, we're hoping we can lower the infections in Indonesia. In July, we're hoping to resume our normal lives," Mr Monardo said after a cabinet meeting.

Mr Monardo pledged to increase tests between April and May"massively".

 
 
 
 
 

