Indonesia sees Omicron cases triple in a week

Cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant in Indonesia have tripled in a week, with about 90 per cent of them imported, prompting the government to ask that overseas leisure trips be suspended.

The number of cases reached 414 last Saturday, the Health Ministry said on Sunday. This compares with 136 at the end of last month.

Most of the cases involved Indonesian nationals and those who have been fully vaccinated, according to the ministry. The bulk of the travellers who tested positive for Omicron had returned from Turkey, with the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia also prominent destinations.

"Avoid being (caught) off-guard and do not let a third wave hit us," Dr Sini Nadia Tarmizi, the Health Ministry's Covid-19 spokesman, said on Sunday.

She noted that the spread of Omicron in Indonesia has continued to intensify since the first case was confirmed last Dec 16.

The country has frequently seen a surge in Covid-19 cases after holidays, including the Hari Raya break last May when millions ignored official warnings and travelled around the vast archipelago.

Infections and deaths then skyrocketed, pushing hospitals and healthcare workers to the limit and causing oxygen shortages. That was Indonesia's second coronavirus wave after a smaller-scale one last January and February.

Today, many parts of the country have gradually moved towards normality, after bringing the situation under control.

Like in other nations, Omicron in Indonesia has been less severe in patients but is more transmissible, epidemiologist Windhu Purnomo of Airlangga University noted. But he warned that every single case detected represents only the tip of an iceberg.

Many of the infected are asymptomatic or show mild symptoms, and do not report to the authorities or go to a health facility.

"There are so many Omicron cases that have not been detected," Dr Windhu told the Jakarta-based Radio Elshinta.

The Health Ministry's Dr Nadia said the government has pledged to track Omicron, with the authorities closely screening travellers returning from overseas and stepping up contact tracing. The current policy does not allow any Omicron-positive case to self-isolate.

"If we do not do restrictive measures, the spread would be very fast… We expect people to hold off their plans if they want to travel overseas," Dr Nadia said.

The government is also anticipating a possible surge in Omicron cases at the end of this month that could lead to an intense but short-lived wave.

Last week, news that popular Indonesian singer Ashanty may have tested positive for Omicron upon returning from Turkey sparked an uproar, with many lambasting her ignorance of the variant's potential peril.

The singer, who travelled with her husband, their children and an in-law, defended the trip on her social media page. She said it was not a pure vacation, as the family was seeking medical treatment in Turkey, and that the visit had been planned long before news of Omicron emerged.

The Straits Times understands the Indonesian government has been distressed by the recent increase in the number of celebrities and social media influencers travelling overseas, including to Turkey and the United States, and posting photos and videos on their Instagram and YouTube accounts.

Meanwhile, BPOM, the Indonesian equivalent of the US Food and Drug Administration, yesterday issued emergency use approval for five Covid-19 vaccines to be used for booster shots that Indonesia plans to roll out tomorrow.

These will be for cities and regencies that have at least 60 per cent vaccination coverage.

The five vaccines are CoronaVac by China's Sinovac, Zifivax (China's Anhui Zhifei Longcom), Vaxzevria (Britain's AstraZeneca), Spikevax (US' Moderna) and Comirnaty (US' Pfizer).