Indonesia sees new outbreak of African swine fever that kills 3,000 pigs

JAKARTA (REUTERS) - Indonesia is tightening curbs on the transport of pigs and pork products after nearly 3,000 animals died in a new outbreak of African swine fever in an eastern province bordering Timor Leste, the agriculture ministry said on Friday (Feb 28).

In a statement, the ministry said 2,825 pigs had died by Thursday in five areas of East Nusa Tenggara. The curbs will also be enforced along the border with Timor Leste, where cases had been reported since late in September.

"I have asked officers and quarantine authorities to tighten transport of live animals and products from Timor Leste," I Ketut Diarmita, the ministry's director general for livestock and animal health, said in the statement.

The ministry has sent teams to determine the source of the infection, carry out disinfection and stiffen biosecurity measures, he added, urging farmers not to sell sick animals and to dispose of pig carcasses properly.

The province has a pig population of about 2.1 million, government data shows. The latest outbreak comes after the disease emerged in the western province of North Sumatra to kill more than 47,000 pigs by Monday.

On the tourist resort island of Bali, more than 1,700 pigs have also died of suspected swine fever.

African swine fever is harmless to humans but it is highly contagious and deadly in pigs. It has spread from Africa to Europe and Asia and has already killed hundreds of millions of pigs, affecting global meat markets.