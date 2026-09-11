Indonesia seeks to bring back baby orang utans allegedly trafficked to India

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Indian officials rescued five baby orangutans on Sept 8, with authorities suspecting they were trafficked into the country from Southeast Asia.

JAKARTA – Indonesian authorities are working to repatriate five baby orang utans allegedly trafficked to India, where they were found motherless in a forest, Jakarta’s forestry ministry told AFP on Sept 11.

The critically endangered animals were found on Sept 8 by rangers patrolling in the Balasore district of India’s eastern Odisha state.

Authorities suspect the primates, known for their shaggy red fur, were trafficked into India, sparking a criminal investigation.

The youngsters, estimated to be about 1½ years old, appeared to be healthy and were being cared for at a zoo after their rescue, the ministry said in a statement.

Orang utans in the wild are native only to Indonesia’s Sumatra island and Borneo, which it shares with Malaysia and Brunei.

The five infants appeared to be of Sumatran origin, the ministry said, and DNA tests will be used to confirm where they were from.

According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), which lists Sumatran orang utans as critically endangered, the young of the species are weaned only at about seven years of age.

The last estimate of the species’ population size, in 2016, was just over 13,500.

Critically endangered

The Indonesian government has requested India hand over the apes, forestry ministry spokesman Ristianto Pribadi told AFP on Sept 11.

“The forestry ministry has begun communicating with the government of India through the Indian embassy in Jakarta,” he said.

Jakarta has also been in touch with conservation non-governmental organisations to help rehabilitate the baby orang utans, the ministry statement added.

Sumatran orang utan population decline is blamed on habitat loss and fragmentation due to human encroachment, as well as illegal hunting.

The Tapanuli orang utan, another species native to Sumatra, is also classified as critically endangered, with fewer than 800 believed left in the wild.

Panut Hadisiswoyo, founder of the Orangutan Information Centre, an NGO, said it supported bringing the primates home.

“Repatriation should be the priority,” he said. “In my opinion, the DNA tests can be done after repatriation.”

Wild orang utans have been put under pressure in recent weeks by forest fires that have plagued the region and consumed swathes of Borneo island.

In Borneo’s West Kalimantan province, at lest 15 of the animals have been rescued from flames and haze since July, some stuck in plantations after fires cut off access to their forest home. AFP