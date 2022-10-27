Indonesia seeks more doses of antidote from S’pore to treat kids with acute kidney injury

JAKARTA - Indonesia is hoping to procure another 70 vials of an antidote from Singapore to treat children with acute kidney injury, speed up their recovery and reduce the fatality rate.

In the past two weeks, Indonesia secured a total of 30 vials of fomepizole from Singapore. The drug is used to treat ethylene glycol poisoning.

Twenty vials have already been used for patients at Jakarta’s Cipto Mangunkusumo Hospital, which led to an improvement in their conditions.

“Another 10 vials set to arrive today will be distributed to state-run hospitals that treat patients (with acute kidney injury),” said Health Ministry spokesman Mohammad Syahril on Thursday.

“The fomepizole is given to patients for free as part of the treatment.”

Indonesia also obtained 16 vials of fomepizole injections from Australia. They were distributed to four hospitals in Surabaya in East Java, Padang in West Sumatra, Medan in North Sumatra and Banda Aceh in Aceh. It is expecting another 200 vials of the medicine from Japanese pharmaceutical company Takeda next week.

Fomepizole was used after the Indonesian health authorities found that ethylene glycol and diethylene glycol might be responsible for the significant surge of cases of acute kidney injury among children and subsequent deaths since August.

This came after the news that nearly 70 children in the Gambia died of poisoning after drinking India-made cough syrups that contained ethylene glycol and diethylene glycol.

Both chemicals are impurities that appear in polyethylene glycol, a solubility enhancer in syrups for fever, cough and flu. Ingesting even small amounts of ethylene glycol and diethylene glycol can lead to acute kidney failure and death, but fomepizole can prevent or reduce their toxic metabolism.

There have been 269 cases of acute kidney injury and 157 deaths across 27 provinces in Indonesia so far.

The figures include three new cases since Oct 18 – when health facilities were banned from prescribing medicinal syrups – and another 15 cases in September and early October that were recently reported to the health ministry.