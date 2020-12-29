Indonesia secures vaccine deals with Pfizer, AstraZeneca

JAKARTA (REUTERS) - Indonesia is finalising deals to secure 50 million doses of coronavirus vaccines from drugmakers Pfizer and AstraZeneca, the country's new health minister said on Tuesday (Dec 29).

Mr Budi Gunadi Sadikin said the deal with AstraZeneca would be finalised before year-end, while an agreement with Pfizer would be signed in the first week of January.

Speaking at his first official news conference, the minister said 1.3 million front-line health workers would prioritised in the vaccine drive.

"They are the most important group of people in our battle against the pandemic," he said.

AstraZeneca's vaccines are estimated to arrive in the second quarter of 2021 and those of Pfizer in third quarter of 2021.