Indonesia says new Patimban port on track, but key delays signal development not smooth sailing

The $7.7 billion Patimban Port is being built by a consortium of five companies from Japan and Indonesia. PHOTO: PICT
Jeffrey Hutton
Regional Correspondent
Updated
Published
23 min ago
SUBANG, WEST JAVA - Construction of Indonesia's largest container terminal is on schedule, a senior government official said, even after investors missed a deadline to come up with hundreds of millions of dollars promised for working capital and equipment and as work on a toll road has scarcely begun.

The $7.7 billion Patimban Port, a colossal land reclamation project rising up from the Java Sea about 100km east of Indonesia's capital, is being built by a consortium of five companies from Japan and Indonesia.

