Indonesia says held 'positive' Myanmar political talks

JAKARTA - Indonesia on Nov 24 said it had hosted “positive” talks with the main sides of the Myanmar conflict in a bid to kickstart a stuttering peace process almost three years after a military coup deposed the country’s democratically elected government.

The archipelago nation is this year’s chair of the regional Association of South-east Asian Nations (Asean) bloc and has spearheaded diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis, though attempts to enact a five-point plan agreed with Myanmar’s military rulers have been fruitless.

The meeting, held between Nov 20 and 22 in Jakarta, involved pro-democracy groups, armed groups belonging to ethnic minorities, and “interlocutors” for the ruling junta, the statement said, without specifying.

The National Unity Government, a shadow administration maintained by officials from the deposed leadership, was also represented.

“The main objective is to bring conflicting parties to an inclusive dialogue, to reduce violence, and to ensure safe deliveries of humanitarian assistance for the people of Myanmar affected by the conflict,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

“The Office of the Special Envoy also facilitated the exchanges of ‘messages’ from each group that were expected to pave the way for a possible preliminary dialogue.”

Jakarta hoped that would lead “towards inclusive national dialogues in order to find a durable and comprehensive solution to the crisis”, the statement said, as all sides gave a “positive indication” on the possibility of convening inclusive talks soon.

But unrest in the country has grown despite the intense diplomatic work.

More than 286,000 people in Myanmar have been displaced so far by recent fighting between the junta and ethnic groups, the United Nations said on Nov 22, describing it as the biggest escalation since the 2021 coup.

Jakarta’s chairing of the bloc this year had raised hopes Asean could push for a peaceful solution, using its economic weight as well as its diplomatic experience, but the junta rulers have ignored a ban on high-level meetings and calls for a resolution.

“Indonesia is committed to continue helping the people of Myanmar to find a comprehensive political solution for durable peace and stability,” said Ambassador Ngurah Swajaya, from Indonesia’s Office of the Special Envoy on Myanmar.

Asean has long been decried by critics as a toothless talking shop, but its charter principles of consensus and non-interference have limited its ability to take action.

At a leaders’ meeting in September, the bloc strongly condemned violence and attacks on civilians in Myanmar, directly blaming the ruling junta. AFP