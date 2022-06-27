Indonesia says Foxconn may invest in projects for new capital

JAKARTA • Indonesia said Foxconn Technology Group is considering investing in the country's new capital, a move that would bolster the US$34 billion (S$47 billion) construction project.

The Taiwanese company is looking at setting up an electric bus system and an Internet of Things network in Nusantara - the name of the new Indonesian capital - said Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia in a statement yesterday.

Mr Young Liu, the chairman of Hon Hai Precision Industry, Foxconn's flagship unit, met Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Saturday to discuss the company's plan to invest US$8 billion to build a manufacturing plant with electric scooter start-up Gogoro.

The factory, set to be built in Central Java province, will produce batteries and other products related to electric vehicles (EVs).

Mr Liu told Mr Widodo that Hon Hai is happy to help Indonesia set up talent training institutions, and it will provide EV technologies and products to local partners and work with them to build an EV ecosystem in the country, according to a company statement on Saturday.

They also talked about batteries and renewable energy and exchanged ideas about the electric mobility industry, the statement said.

Indonesia is seeking to capitalise on its large reserves of nickel, a key component in batteries, to develop an EV industry.

The government is also planning to relocate its capital from Jakarta on Java island to East Kalimantan on Borneo island, where it plans to build a "green" city that will rely mostly on public transport and use renewable energy entirely.

Construction of government buildings in the new capital city will begin in August, said the Minister of Public Works and Housing Basuki Hadimuljono last Wednesday. The government will also start developing infrastructure including water systems, sanitation and toll roads, he said.

BLOOMBERG