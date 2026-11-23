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Indonesia says 24 killed in factory blaze as rescuers search for dozens missing

Smoke rising from the fire-damaged Fonusa Agung Mulia confectionery factory in Cikande in Indonesia’s Banten province on Nov 22.

JAKARTA – Indonesia confirmed on Nov 23 the deaths of 24 people in a fire that tore through a factory at the weekend, as rescuers braved unstable structures in the burned wreckage in the search for about 30 people still missing.

The authorities were still investigating the cause of the fire, which broke out on the evening of Nov 21 in one building of the Fonusa Agung Mulia confectionery factory in Cikande in Banten province, about an hour’s drive from the capital Jakarta.

Said Iqbal, a presidential adviser on labour issues, told reporters that 24 people had died, adding that the implementation of safety protocols was being assessed and that he would summon the factory’s chief executive.

Preliminary reports indicated the fire may have been caused by an air-conditioner short circuit, Said added.

The factory is owned by United Family Food, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The firm employs about 5,000 people overall and is a major supplier of consumer goods to the domestic market, with four overseas offices. Its products include Milkita, a popular confectionery brand, and Lemonilo, an instant noodle variety, according to its website.

The factory’s chief executive Steven Erwin Wijaya has said that about 300 people were present at the factory complex for the Nov 21 shift.

The search continued on Nov 23 with remaining hot spots and the building’s increasingly unstable structure posing safety risks for rescuers, according to Al Amrad, head of the Banten search and rescue agency.

He told reporters 29 people were confirmed safe, five of whom were hospitalised. Rescuers had so far taken away 24 body bags containing body parts but the authorities on the ground could not immediately confirm the death toll, he said.

The intensity of the fire meant recovered victims were unidentifiable via visual inspection, with efforts ongoing to collect DNA samples from relatives, a process that could take weeks, police official Wahyu Hidayati said. REUTERS