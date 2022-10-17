Indonesia’s senior cop wanted ‘no life’ in bodyguard to face death for premeditated murder

JAKARTA - Holding a gun in his gloved hand, former Indonesian police inspector general Ferdy Sambo finished off his wounded bodyguard with a bullet to the back of the head.

He then shot at a wall near the victim, his bodyguard Brigadier Nofriansyah Yosua Hutabarat, several times.

The bodyguard was “still moving in pain”, but Ferdy had “wanted to make sure he would have no life in him”, prosecutor Sugeng Hariadi told the South Jakarta district court on Monday.

Ferdy then shoved the slain man’s gun back into his hand and manipulated it to fire at the opposite wall, before leaving Mr Nofriansyah’s gun close to his body, staging the scene of a shoot-out gone awry.

Mr Sugeng said: “With Ferdy’s cunning wit to eliminate his tracks and to hide his act of taking the victim’s life... he made it seem like a shoot-out had taken place” between Mr Nofriansyah, 27, and junior officer Richard Eliezer Pudihang Lumliu.

Details of how the disgraced head of internal affairs at the national police had orchestrated the killing of Mr Nofriansyah at his residence on July 8 were revealed in the first court hearing on Monday.

Ferdy, who was dishonourably discharged in August, faces charges of premeditated murder, which carries a death sentence, as well as the obstruction of justice.

The police had initially claimed that Mr Nofriansyah, who was Ferdy’s bodyguard, was killed in a fatal shoot-out with another police officer after he tried to sexually harass Ferdy’s wife, Putri Candrawathi, during a trip to Magelang, Central Java.

They later retracted this account, citing sufficient evidence that Ferdy had masterminded the murder.

In the 97-page indictment, prosecutors said Ferdy was furious after hearing his wife’s “one-sided account”.

Putri had called Ferdy while she was away to complain, and repeated her allegation when she and Mr Nofriansyah returned to Jakarta in the afternoon of July 8.

Ferdy then asked Richard, “Do you have the guts to shoot Yosua?”

Richard responded that he was ready, the prosecutor added.