Indonesia’s Retno calls for all-round engagement in Myanmar as Asean’s peace plan falters

JAKARTA – Asean foreign ministers conveyed their concern and disappointment that there has been no significant progress on the “five-point consensus” peace deal on Myanmar, where violence has been escalating.

They had convened for a special meeting at the Asean Secretariat in Jakarta on Thursday to discuss how to push forward the peace process in military-ruled Myanmar ahead of the Asean summit next month.

“Today’s meeting was conducted in a very open atmosphere. Many sensitive issues were discussed. As a family, it is important to have an open discussion for the good of all,” Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said at a press conference after the meeting.

“This approach to keeping problems under the carpet should no longer be an option in the Asean’s working mechanism,” she added.

Ms Retno said Asean’s engagement with the military regime is only part of all engagements. It is important that the Myanmar people hold a dialogue among themselves, while Asean facilitates, she stressed.

Dialogue towards a peace agreement among all parties is one point in the five-point consensus issued in April 2021 by nine Asean leaders and junta chief Min Aung Hlaing.

The agreement had also called for an immediate halt to violence in Myanmar, the appointment of an Asean special envoy to facilitate mediation, for Asean to provide humanitarian assistance, and for a visit by an Asean delegation to Myanmar to “meet all parties concerned”.

Indonesia’s Foreign Ministry director general for Asean Cooperation Sidharto Suryodipuro told a press conference on Thursday that the National Unity Government (NUG) – which comprises ousted parliamentarians and allied pro-democracy groups – will be one of the stakeholders.

“Indonesia does not agree that there must be a permission from the junta,” he added.

According to the Asean Chair Statement released on Thursday, the foreign ministers reaffirmed the importance and relevance of the five-point consensus, and stressed the need to further strengthen its implementation through “concrete, practical and time-bound actions”.

They also unanimously agreed that decision-making in Asean to address the situation in Myanmar shall be based on consultation and consensus.

“Undoubtedly, the situation on the ground remains critical and fragile, and this is not due to the lack of commitments and efforts on the part of Asean and the special envoy, but because of the complexity and difficulty of Myanmar’s decades-long protracted conflicts, which has been further exacerbated by the current political crisis,” the statement said.

Cambodia said Myanmar was invited to send a non-political representative to the meeting in Indonesia, but the junta did not agree.

Myanmar’s generals have been barred from high-level Asean meetings since 2021, when the military ousted Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected government in February, detained her and thousands of activists, and launched a deadly crackdown against protesters.