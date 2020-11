JAKARTA (REUTERS) - Indonesia reported its record daily rise in coronavirus infections on Sunday (Nov 29) with 6,267 cases, bringing the total to 534,266, data from the country's Covid-19 task force showed.

This was the third record high in a week for the South-east Asian country.

The data showed 169 new coronavirus deaths, taking the total fatalities to 16,815.

Indonesia has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in South-east Asia.