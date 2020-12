JAKARTA (REUTERS) - Indonesia recorded its biggest daily rise in coronavirus infections on Thursday (Dec 3), with 8,369 new cases, according to its Covid-19 task force.

This brought the total number of infections in Indonesia to 557,877.

The task force data also showed 156 new deaths related to Covid-19, taking the total to 17,355.

Indonesia has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in South-east Asia.