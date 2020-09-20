Indonesia reports 3,989 new coronavirus infections, 105 deaths

JAKARTA (REUTERS) - Indonesia reported 3,989 new coronavirus cases on Sunday (Sept 20), taking the total to 244,676, data from the country's health ministry showed.

The data added 105 new deaths, taking the total to 9,553, the highest death toll in South-east Asia.

On Saturday, Indonesia reported its largest daily rise in coronavirus infections, with 4,168 new cases and 112 deaths.

The national total of new cases has been steadily rising.

The capital Jakarta began a second partial lockdown last Monday (Sept 14) to try to stem the rise cases there.

The tightened social restrictions, in place for two weeks, mean businesses, malls and houses of worship can only operate at limited capacity, while dining in at restaurants and cafes is not allowed.