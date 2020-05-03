Indonesia reports 349 new coronavirus cases, 14 new deaths

JAKARTA (REUTERS) - Indonesia reported 349 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of infections in the South-east Asian country to 11,192, health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said on Sunday (May 3).

Mr Achmad said 14 new coronavirus-related deaths were confirmed, bringing the total to 845.

More than 83,000 people have been tested for the virus, he added.

Indonesia has temporarily halted air and sea travel, with some exceptions, until May 31 in a bid to curb the spread of the virus as the Muslim-majority country marks the fasting month of Ramadan.

Indonesia's Covid-19 task force chief Doni Monardo has said he hopes its citizens will be able to resume normal lives by July, as the South-east Asian nation targets lowering new coronavirus infections by June.

Related Story Jakarta's burial data adds to hopes that coronavirus outbreak coming under control

Related Story Coronavirus explainers: What you should know to protect yourself