Indonesia reports 3,141 new coronavirus infections, 118 deaths

JAKARTA (REUTERS) - Indonesia reported 3,141 new coronavirus cases on Monday (Sept 14), taking the total number of cases in the Southeast Asian country to 221,523, data from the country's Covid-19 task force showed.

The data added 118 new deaths, taking the total to 8,841, the highest death toll in South-east Asia.

It is the seventh consecutive day that the authorities have reported more than 3,000 new cases of coronavirus infection, just as the capital city of South-east Asia's most populous country re-imposes social distancing restrictions.

New infections on Sunday (Sept 13) reached 3,636 with new deaths at 73.

To try and stem the spread of the virus in Jakarta, employees of businesses considered non-essential will be required to work from home from Monday.

Certain government workers will be allowed to work from offices.

Markets and shopping centres will be permitted to stay open with admittance at half capacity, and restaurants within shopping centres will be allowed to operate for take-out only, Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan told a news briefing on Sunday.