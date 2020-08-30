JAKARTA (REUTERS) - Indonesia on Sunday (Aug 30) reported 2,858 new coronavirus infections and 82 more deaths, taking the total number of cases to 172,053 and fatalities to 7,343, data by the country's Health Ministry showed.
Indonesia reports 2,858 new coronavirus infections, 82 new deaths
Sign up for our daily updates here and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.
Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.