Indonesia reports 2 deaths from Omicron variant

Indonesia has had its first two deaths from the Omicron variant, while overall coronavirus cases have remained under control since September when it managed to flatten its pandemic curve.

The patients who died had comorbidities, health ministry's spokesman Siti Nadia Tarmizi said in a statement last night. One was a local transmission case who died in hospital in Ciputat, outside Jakarta. The other had returned from overseas and died in a Jakarta hospital.

Dr Nadia told The Sunday Times: "One was fully vaccinated and the other had not been vaccinated."

The spread of the Omicron variant in Indonesia has intensified since the first case confirmed on Dec 16. This was followed by the first reported case of community transmission on Dec 28 - an asymptomatic man from Medan who visited Jakarta. On Jan 11, the government said Omicron cases across Indonesia tripled in a week, with about 90 per cent imported.

President Joko Widodo and Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin have repeatedly appealed to Indonesians to suspend their overseas leisure trips. According to the health ministry, most of the Omicron cases were Indonesian nationals and those who have been fully vaccinated. The bulk of travellers who tested positive had returned from Turkey, with the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia also prominent destinations.

The total cases in Indonesia, including 1,161 Omicron infections, stand at over 4.2 million, with more than 144,000 deaths. Since Omicron cases were detected, the government has tightened health protocols, provided more centralised quarantines, boosted campaigns on telemedicine use and raised the quota of Covid-19 treatment beds across the country, said Dr Nadia.

Indonesia has managed to bring under control the latest wave of Covid-19, triggered after Hari Raya in May last year. The seven-day average for cases peaked in mid-July, with 50,000 daily. The number dived to 1,700 in early October and less than 200 in late December, before crawling above 1,000 recently.

Like elsewhere, Omicron in Indonesia has been less severe but more transmissible, epidemiologist Windhu Purnomo at University of Airlangga said. Many of the infected are asymptomatic or show mild symptoms, and do not report to the authorities or go to a health facility. He told Elshinta radio on Jan 11: "There are so many Omicron cases that have not been detected."