Indonesia regional elections: Covid-19's impact on polls

More than 100 million Indonesians will cast their ballots in regional elections on Wednesday amid a surging coronavirus pandemic. The Straits Times’ Arlina Arshad, Linda Yulisman and Tan Jia Ning report on the preparations and how campaigning has been affected by health protocols.

Constituents speaking to Solo mayor candidate Gibran Rakabuming Raka via a live video meet-and-greet in Solo.
  • Published
    4 min ago

Amid pandemic, candidates turn to Zoom and TikTok in Indonesia's regional elections

Campaign rallies have been broadcast on YouTube and TikTok to reach more tech-savvy voters.

Indonesia's decision to go ahead with regional polls sparks fears of virus spreading

With Covid-19 still uncontained, lack of safety measures could lead to new clusters, analysts say.

Coronavirus poses new challenge for Indonesia's spot-on pollsters

Pollsters in Indonesia have been unerring since direct presidential elections were introduced in 2004. But this unblemished track record - largely due to survey methods and consistent voter behaviour - will be sorely tested at the upcoming regional elections because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

