Indonesia regional elections: Covid-19's impact on polls

Amid pandemic, candidates turn to Zoom and TikTok in Indonesia's regional elections

Campaign rallies have been broadcast on YouTube and TikTok to reach more tech-savvy voters.

READ MORE HERE

Indonesia's decision to go ahead with regional polls sparks fears of virus spreading

With Covid-19 still uncontained, lack of safety measures could lead to new clusters, analysts say.

READ MORE HERE

Coronavirus poses new challenge for Indonesia's spot-on pollsters

Pollsters in Indonesia have been unerring since direct presidential elections were introduced in 2004. But this unblemished track record - largely due to survey methods and consistent voter behaviour - will be sorely tested at the upcoming regional elections because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

READ MORE HERE