Indonesia receives 1.2m doses of vaccine

The first batch of Covid-19 vaccines has arrived in Indonesia.

The world's largest archipelagic state is now drafting the rules governing their distribution across the country, a task that is expected to be completed within two weeks.

At about 9pm local time on Sunday, 1.2 million doses of the vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech reached Jakarta's Soekarno-Hatta airport.

From there, they were taken to Bandung, West Java province, to be stored at state-run drugmaker Bio Farma's facilities.

Another 1.8 million doses of the Sinovac vaccine will arrive in January.

Minister Airlangga Hartarto, head of the national Covid-19 task force, said: "The arrival and availability of the vaccines will be gradual. The vaccination programme will be carried out gradually as well, with priority given to medical workers and public service officers."

He was speaking yesterday at a virtual media briefing with several other ministers tasked with procuring vaccines.

The government will adopt a dual approach for the vaccination programme, with some getting the shots free of charge and others footing the cost of their own vaccination, said Mr Airlangga, who is also the Coordinating Economic Minister.

Those who would have to pay fall under the so-called "Mandiri" scheme, with vaccination available on a first-come, first-served basis.

They will get to choose the vaccine brand they want among those available.

It is not clear when the vaccination programme will start. But officials have said that January is the earliest Indonesia could roll it out.

On Sunday night, President Joko Widodo said that BPOM, Indonesia's independent food and drug agency, would have to give emergency approval for the vaccination programme to start.

He added that, prior to the programme roll-out, the distribution system across the country's 34 provinces - including its more than 500 regencies and cities - must be finalised.

"Once we decide on a date for the start of our vaccination programme, everything would have to be ready," Mr Joko said, adding that supporting equipment, human resources and a prepared distribution system must first be in place.

Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said during the same briefing that her office has allocated funds to the Health Ministry, as well as the regional governments (including cities and regencies), to operate the vaccination programme.

Some 10,134 Puskesmas (community health centres) and 2,877 hospitals across Indonesia would be involved in the programme.

The government has procured hundreds of vaccine refrigerators and other supporting equipment, including vaccine carriers, cold boxes and syringes, Ms Sri Mulyani added.

Indonesia has so far secured commitments for the shipment of 189 million vaccine doses from China's Sinovac, Maryland-based Novavax and Covax, an international Covid-19 vaccine allocation platform co-led by the World Health Organisation.

Indonesia's population is 270 million and the plan is for 107.2 million of them - those aged 18 to 59 - to be vaccinated.

Those with pre-existing medical conditions or deemed unfit will not be included in the programme.

The country has also set aside a buffer of 15 per cent for its vaccine stockpile.

At two doses per person, it would thus need 247 million doses in its stockpile by next year.