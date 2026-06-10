Indonesia raises price of widely used 92-octane fuel by 32%

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The Indonesian government had previously ordered state firm Pertamina to maintain the price of 92-octane fuel, widely known as Pertamax.

JAKARTA – Indonesian state firm Pertamina has raised the price of its 92-octane and 95-octane gasoline by around 32 per cent, the first hike for the gasoline that is widely used by the middle class since the global oil spike after the Iran war, an official said.

The price of 92-octane gasoline, known as Pertamax, has been raised to 16,250 rupiah ( S$1.16 ) per litre from 12,300 rupiah per litre, a 32.1 per cent increase.

The price of the 95-octane fuel blended with ethanol, known as Pertamax Green, has been raised to 17,000 rupiah per litre from 12,900 rupiah per litre.

The government had previously ordered Pertamina to maintain the price of Pertamax when the Iran war broke out in a move to protect people from the surge in global prices, local media had reported.

The Pertamax fuels are normally not subsidised. It was not immediately clear if Pertamina would be compensated for keeping the price unchanged since the war began.

“The price adjustments were made following an evaluation process in accordance with the pricing formula set by the government,” Pertamina spokesperson Robert MV Dumatubun said. “These prices were part of efforts to ensure the continued optimal supply and distribution of high-quality fuel.”

The price of the subsidised 90-octane fuel known as Pertalite was unchanged, the company said.

Indonesia’s annual headline inflation accelerated to 3.08 per cent in May, the highest in eight months. REUTERS