Indonesia Q2 GDP forecast to shrink by 3.1%

JAKARTA (REUTERS) - Indonesia's gross domestic product (GDP) is likely to shrink by 3.1 per cent on-year in the second quarter due to weak economic activity amid movement curbs to control the spread of the coronavirus, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said on Tuesday (June 16).

Indrawati said in an online briefing the economy could recover somewhat in the following quarter, but might still record a contraction, while positive GDP growth might return in the final quarter of 2020.

Her baseline outlook for 2020 GDP growth remained between -0.4 per cent to 2.3 per cent, but she said growth looked more likely to be within a range of 0 per cent to 1 per cent.

A document she presented in the briefing showed a projection of 8.2 per cent GDP growth in 2021.