Indonesia probes deaths of pigs in Bali

JAKARTA • The Indonesian authorities are investigating the deaths of about 880 pigs on the island of Bali, the director of animal health at the Ministry of Agriculture said yesterday, to determine if they died of African swine fever.

The pigs died between last December and last month.

African swine fever (ASF) has killed more than 43,000 pigs in Indonesia's North Sumatra province, forcing the government to isolate affected areas. However, there has been no confirmed outbreak on Bali.

"We are working to stop the deaths of pigs, with operational standards for infectious animal diseases, such as for ASF and hog cholera, while we determine whether the cause was truly ASF or something else," Mr Fadjar Sumping Tjatur Rassa, the director of animal health, told Reuters.

African swine fever has swept across China since being first detected there in August last year, slashing the world's top pig herd by more than 40 per cent.

Last December, China banned the import of pigs, wild boar and related products from Indonesia due to African swine fever.

Meat and meat products are not allowed to leave the affected areas in North Sumatra, and people who have been in contact with infected animals must go through bio-security screening.

