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Indonesia probes alleged wildlife violation in burnt oil palm concession

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As of Oct 13, 26 orang utans had been rescued from the high conservation value forest.

As of Oct 13, 26 orang utans had been rescued from the high conservation value forest.

PHOTO: AFP

  • Indonesia is probing a suspected orangutan death in a high conservation value forest inside PT Kayung Agro Lestari’s oil palm concession in West Kalimantan.
  • The site, owned by Singapore’s First Resources, is RSPO-certified, but fires burned much of the area and displaced orangutans; investigators are checking the species and cause of death.
  • Rights groups and watchdogs want tougher action, while the company and RSPO say they are cooperating as rescuers have already saved 26 orangutans.

AI generated

JAKARTA – The Indonesian government is investigating an alleged wildlife killing within an oil palm concession owned by a Singaporean firm certified sustainable in West Kalimantan after a recent discovery of a suspected orang utan skull on the site.

The skull was recovered on Oct 8 within a high conservation value (HCV) forest of PT Kayung Agro Lestari, a subsidiary of Singaporean agricultural giant First Resources, in Ketapang regency.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.