Indonesia probes alleged wildlife violation in burnt oil palm concession

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As of Oct 13, 26 orang utans had been rescued from the high conservation value forest.

JAKARTA – The Indonesian government is investigating an alleged wildlife killing within an oil palm concession owned by a Singaporean firm certified sustainable in West Kalimantan after a recent discovery of a suspected orang utan skull on the site.

The skull was recovered on Oct 8 within a high conservation value (HCV) forest of PT Kayung Agro Lestari, a subsidiary of Singaporean agricultural giant First Resources, in Ketapang regency.