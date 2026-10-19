Indonesia probes alleged wildlife violation in burnt oil palm concession
- Indonesia is probing a suspected orangutan death in a high conservation value forest inside PT Kayung Agro Lestari’s oil palm concession in West Kalimantan.
- The site, owned by Singapore’s First Resources, is RSPO-certified, but fires burned much of the area and displaced orangutans; investigators are checking the species and cause of death.
- Rights groups and watchdogs want tougher action, while the company and RSPO say they are cooperating as rescuers have already saved 26 orangutans.
AI generated
JAKARTA – The Indonesian government is investigating an alleged wildlife killing within an oil palm concession owned by a Singaporean firm certified sustainable in West Kalimantan after a recent discovery of a suspected orang utan skull on the site.
The skull was recovered on Oct 8 within a high conservation value (HCV) forest of PT Kayung Agro Lestari, a subsidiary of Singaporean agricultural giant First Resources, in Ketapang regency.