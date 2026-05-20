Indonesia’s Prabowo announces 2027 fiscal deficit target range of 1.8% to 2.4% of GDP

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Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto delivers his speech on economic policies and the 2027 fiscal plan in Parliament, in Jakarta, on May 20.

JAKARTA - Indonesia’s President Prabowo Subianto announced on May 20 a fiscal deficit target range of 1.8 per cent to 2.4 per cent of gross domestic product for 2027 , with the aim of achieving economic growth as high as 6.5 per cent.

In a rare address to Parliament, Mr Prabowo also stressed the importance of ensuring Indonesia’s vast natural resources bring benefit to its 280 million people, adding they were enough to provide welfare for all if properly managed.

“I’m sure every patriot will support this – the earth, water, and all the resources within must be enjoyed by all Indonesians,” Mr Prabowo said.

Mr Prabowo’s target for the 2027 fiscal deficit is sharply lower than the finance ministry’s outlook for 2026 of 2.9 per cent of GDP as at April, which has factored in the impacts of the Middle East conflict.

The inflation target for 2027 would be in a range of 1.5 per cent to 3.5 per cent, he said, with the target for economic growth at between 5.8 per cent and 6.5 per cent.

Mr Prabowo’s remarks on resources come as Indonesia, a global commodities powerhouse and top producer or exporter of nickel, palm oil, tin and coal, among others, prepares to establish a body to manage key commodities to try to increase state revenue, sources said on May 20 .

Concern about the plan has spooked the market, with Jakarta’s main stock index shedding 3.5 per cent on May 19 .

Increased scrutiny

Mr Prabowo’s address comes amid increased scrutiny of Indonesia’s US$1.4 trillion (S$1.8 trillion) economy, with Moody’s and Fitch earlier in 2026 cutting their respective credit rating outlooks for the country, a G-20 economy, to negative from stable, citing reduced policymaking credibility and predictability.

The moves followed transparency concerns flagged in January by global index provider MSCI and its warning that Indonesia could potentially be downgraded to frontier status, which triggered a market rout of more than US$120 billion.

Indonesia’s rupiah has sunk to a series of record lows despite interventions by the central bank, with the latest slide on May 20 .

The target for the average rupiah exchange rate for 2027 was 16,800 to 17,500 per dollar, Mr Prabowo said.

Mr Prabowo also said state expenditure was targeted at 13.62 per cent to 14.80 per cent of GDP and state revenue at 11.82 per cent to 12.40 per cent of GDP. REUTERS