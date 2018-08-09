Indonesia President Joko Widodo to register candidacy for 2019 election: Media

Indonesian President Joko Widodo said he and his vice-presidential candidate will register for the 2019 presidential election on Aug 10, 2018.
JAKARTA (REUTERS) - Indonesia's President Joko Widodo will formally register as a candidate in a 2019 presidential election on Friday (Aug 10), according to the news website BeritaSatu.com.

"Tomorrow morning ... I and my vice president candidate will register to the election commission," Widodo was quoted as saying. He did not name his running mate.

Indonesia, the world's third largest democracy and biggest Muslim majority country, goes to the polls in April.

Candidates for president and vice president have until Friday to register their nominations.

