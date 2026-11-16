Indonesia President conveys apology to Singapore, Malaysia over wildfire haze

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Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto added that the Indonesian government has and will continue to take firm action against companies involved in forest fire cases.

MANILA – Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto apologised on Nov 15 to Singapore and Malaysia on behalf of his government for any impact that forest fires in Indonesia may have had on their people, and said authorities would continue to take firm action against companies linked to the blazes.

Prabowo added that the Indonesian government has and will continue to take firm action against companies involved in forest fire cases, while also preparing to establish a new body to strengthen forest-fire prevention.

The statement was conveyed by Prabowo during a session in an ASEAN meeting, according to a statement from Indonesia’s presidential palace on Nov 15.

The Philippines’ foreign minister Theresa Lazaro said on Nov 15 that Indonesia was very candid in expressing what it had done to address forest fires.

“The leaders also encouraged the ASEAN member states to prioritise the ratification of the ASEAN Coordinating Centre on Transboundary Haze Pollution Control,” she told a news briefing.

Indonesia has been battling its most intense wildfires in 11 years, with large swathes of land scorched, mainly on the islands of Sumatra, Borneo and Papua. REUTERS