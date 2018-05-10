Indonesia police say hostage crisis at high-security jail resolved

A mobile brigade policeman patrols near an armoured vehicle at the Mobile Police Brigade (Brimob) headquarters in Depok, Indonesia on May 10, 2018.
A mobile brigade policeman patrols near an armoured vehicle at the Mobile Police Brigade (Brimob) headquarters in Depok, Indonesia on May 10, 2018.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
22 min ago

DEPOK, Indonesia (Reuters) - Indonesian police have resolved a hostage crisis at a high-security jail on the outskirts of the capital, Jakarta, after nearly all the Islamist prisoners involved had surrendered, the country's deputy police chief said on Thursday.

"We have minimised the number of victims. The operation ended at 07.15 (am)," Commissioner General Syafruddin told a news briefing.

"The majority of terrorism convicts, above 90 per cent, have surrendered," he said. Earlier, a Reuters witness had heard several blasts at the jail in Depok.

Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

SPH deepens foray in content marketing with BrandInsider relaunch
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!
Content marketing with BrandInsider