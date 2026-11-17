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Arrests followed allegations of officials’ widespread and unauthorised wiretapping of phones belonging to Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.

JAKARTA – Indonesian police on Nov 17 dismissed an official named as a criminal suspect in a scheme to monitor phones belonging to President Prabowo Subianto and other officials, activists and journalists, a spokesperson said after an ethics hearing.

Eko Hadi Santoso, a former police inspector-general, underwent a nearly nine-hour ethics hearing over alleged abuse of power and using police facilities without a warrant, spokesperson Trunoyudo Wisnu Andiko said.

He was “dishonourably discharged” from the police force, Trunoyudo said after the hearing. Reuters could not immediately contact Eko.

Eko was arrested earlier in November , along with two other senior police officials, including former police chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo, who is not related to the president. A fourth official was named as a suspect.

“He conspired in connection with illegal wiretapping by using access or equipment belonging to Indonesian police to conduct wiretapping in a non-procedural and unprofessional manner,” Trunoyudo said.

Eko filed an appeal against the decision, Trunoyudo said.

The arrests followed accusations officials were involved in widespread and unauthorised wiretapping of phones belonging to Prabowo, government officials, activists and journalists.

The wiretapping scandal has exposed political tensions in Indonesia between Prabowo and his popular predecessor Joko Widodo, known as Jokowi, with Listyo widely regarded as a close Jokowi aide.

The resignation of Jokowi’s son Gibran Rakabuming Raka as vice-president last week drew further attention to the rift.

Listyo’s ethics hearing will take place next week, police official Johnny Eddizon Isir said, without specifying the exact date.

Another police official and suspect, Ahrie Sonta, was fired last week after his ethics hearing. REUTERS