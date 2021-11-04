Indonesia passes carbon regulation as it steps up efforts to achieve goals

Indonesia has passed a much-anticipated regulation that sets a price on carbon emissions and creates a mechanism to trade carbon, as the world's eighth-largest greenhouse gas emitter steps up efforts to achieve its climate goals.

President Joko Widodo announced the regulation at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, where he also highlighted the importance of the carbon market and carbon pricing in fighting climate change.

Carbon trading is a system where a government sets a limit on the amount of carbon that can be emitted and then divides this amount into units which are allocated to different groups. These units can then be traded like any commodity.

Details of the regulation are not immediately available, but based on its earlier draft, companies will be allowed to sell their carbon units if they comply with the reporting and recording pro-cedures for inclusion under the Environment and Forestry Ministry's national registry, The Jakarta Post reported.

Carbon trading will be done through a bourse, and levies will be charged on transactions.

The regulation outlines a few trading mechanisms, including the trade between two business entities through the so-called cap and trade schemes, carbon offset scheme, and result-based payment, said a ministry statement.

In July, Indonesia brought forward its target for net-zero emission (NZE) from 2070 to 2060 or sooner. It is also working towards reducing emissions by 29 per cent by 2030 or by 41 per cent with international financial support. They will be achieved through three major sectors - forestry, energy and transportation - that make up 97 per cent of its nationally determined contribution (NDC).

"The presidential circular on the economic value of carbon is a key milestone in orienting Indonesia's policies towards the achievement of its NDC 2030 and NZE 2060 targets," the Finance Ministry's fiscal policy agency chief Febrio Nathan Kacaribu said in a statement.

Even before the regulation was passed, some communities and businesses had already financially benefited from protecting forests.

Privately run Rimba Raya and Katingan Mentaya projects in Central Kalimantan prevent about 11 million tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) from being emitted each year, with car, insurance, gas and technology companies buying its carbon offsets to fulfil their own emission reduction targets.

The carbon pricing policy will complement the carbon tax. It will be applied at a minimum rate of 30 rupiah per kg of CO2 equivalent. It will be levied on coal-fired power plants from April next year while a carbon trade mechanism is set up.

A carbon market is expected to be operational by 2025.

Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati told Reuters that Indonesia could phase out coal-fired power plants by 2040 if it could obtain sufficient financial aid. This is faster than the earlier target of phasing out coal for electricity by 2056.

Dr Sri Mulyani was quoted as saying: "If this is all supposed to be financed from my taxpayers' money, that won't work. The world is asking us, so now the question is what the world could do to help Indonesia."