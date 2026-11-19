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The law allows authorities to confiscate assets linked to criminal activity without securing a prior conviction.

JAKARTA – Indonesia’s parliament on Nov 19 passed a long-awaited asset forfeiture bill, marking a significant step in the government’s bid to recover assets linked to corruption and other financial crimes.

The legislation, which has been under discussion for 18 years, is intended to strengthen law enforcement by allowing authorities to confiscate proceeds of crime and return them to the state or victims, including those affected by large-scale investment fraud.

Among the law’s key provisions is a mechanism known as non-conviction-based asset forfeiture. It allows authorities to pursue the confiscation of assets linked to criminal activities without first securing a criminal conviction, under certain circumstances and subject to judicial proceedings.

The legislation covers corruption and a range of other offences, including narcotics trafficking, terrorism financing, human trafficking and large-scale fraud involving information technology.

It also provides a mechanism for compensating victims of fraudulent investment schemes and illegal share trading, who have often struggled to recover their money through existing legal processes.

Under the framework, victims could receive compensation directly from the proceeds of assets sold after being confiscated from perpetrators, rather than having the recovered funds transferred to the state without necessarily reaching those affected.

The bill spent nearly two decades stalled amid political resistance and disagreements over the scope of the state’s powers to seize assets, particularly concerns that the mechanism could be abused to target individuals or businesses without sufficient legal safeguards.

Habiburokhman, a member of parliament, described the passage as the culmination of an 18-year legislative process and a long-awaited response to public demands for stronger action against corruption.

“This is good news for victims of investment scam and illegal stocks trading,” Habiburokhman said, according to local media reports.

The final version of the bill has yet to be made publicly available, as the text is typically released to the public only in the week following its passage.

Corruption has long been a major governance challenge in South-east Asia’s largest economy, affecting public procurement, infrastructure projects and the management of state resources.

Lawmakers and the government completed deliberations at the committee level on Nov 18 , before the bill was endorsed at the plenary session on Nov 19 chaired by House Speaker Puan Maharani.

While Indonesia has prosecuted numerous high-profile corruption cases, recovering illicit wealth has often proved difficult, particularly when assets are concealed through complex ownership structures or transferred to third parties.

The legislation’s passage comes amid mounting public pressure on the government and parliament to strengthen accountability and address governance concerns.

Public frustration over corruption and economic grievances has spilt onto the streets, with protests putting pressure on lawmakers to respond to demands for greater transparency and stronger enforcement.

The law also provides for the management of confiscated assets, including their storage, maintenance, use and eventual sale, with oversight intended to ensure transparency and accountability. THE BUSINESS TIMES