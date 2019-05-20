Indonesia on edge as Islamist group plans rally in capital

An Islamist group plans to hold a two-day rally from tomorrow in Jakarta to protest against what it claims are fraudulent election results that helped President Joko Widodo win a second term.

This has added to tensions in Indonesia, following police warnings of possible terror attacks on crowds during the official announcement of the presidential election results on Wednesday by the election commission, or KPU, in Jakarta. Mr Joko's challenger in the presidential polls, former general Prabowo Subianto, has said he will reject the results due to what he claims is electoral fraud.

