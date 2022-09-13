Indonesia, Norway ink new pact to save forests

JAKARTA - Indonesia and Norway have signed a new bilateral climate and forest partnership deal to support further efforts by the South-east Asian nation to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, even as it reduced its deforestation to a 20-year low.

Under the agreement inked on Monday, Norway will make annual results-based financial contributions to the Indonesia Environment Fund for avoiding emissions due to deforestation and forest degradation at the national level or by third parties.

Contributions for 2016/2017 to 2019/2020 will be based on an existing, widely used measure-report-verify protocol. Norway will add to the fund for reductions in greenhouse gases by specific mitigation activities from 2020/2021 for an unspecified number of years.

The first contribution for the 2016/2017 period will be US$56 million (S$78.1 million), said Norway's Environment Ministry. The Straits Times understands the rate is US$5 per tonne of reduction.

"Today, we are proud to embark on a new partnership to support the Indonesian government's impressive results and ambitious plans," said Norway's Minister of Climate and the Environment Espen Barth Eide, who signed the agreement on Monday with Indonesia's Environment and Forestry Minister Siti Nurbaya Bakar.

The memorandum of understanding comes a year after Indonesia terminated a similar US$1 billion green deal with Norway initiated by the United Nations and signed in 2010, which sought to reduce emissions by protecting areas of carbon-rich peatland and rainforest, but was beset with setbacks and delays.

As the two nations were discussing the first payment of US$56 million for the 2016/2017 period, Indonesia called off the deal in September last year, citing a lack of progress in payment as one reason.

However, it stressed that it would continue efforts to protect its rainforests and cut carbon emissions from deforestation and land use conversion.

Indonesia is home to the world's third-largest expanse of tropical forest after Brazil and the Congo Basin.

As deforestation increased in the rest of the world, Indonesia scaled its levels back by nearly 90 per cent, with just 115,500ha of forest cleared in 2019/2020, compared with 1.09 million in 2014/2015.

"Indonesia is a global leader in reducing deforestation, delivering globally significant climate mitigation and biodiversity protection," Mr Barth Eide said, crediting strong government policies such as moratoriums on clearing primary forests and peatland, efforts to prevent forest fires and illegal logging, and better forest management.

Haze has been a major environmental and health problem in Indonesia in most years from 1997 to 2015 as illegal slash-and-burn techniques were used to clear land for farming.

President Joko Widodo stepped up law enforcement to better prevent forest fires after the 2015 fires, which resulted in haze that also shrouded Singapore and Malaysia. The bold move includes a shoot-on-sight order for fire starters and mandating better firefighting equipment for plantation companies.

Indonesia's environment fund supports the nation's ambitious plan to create a carbon sink that absorbs the same level of greenhouse gases or more than what the forest sector and other land use sectors emit. This will be achieved by cutting deforestation and degradation, rehabilitating forests, peatland and mangroves, and regulating plantation forest development, among other environmental efforts.